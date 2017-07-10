Nigeria’s infamous billionaire kidnapper, Chukwuduneme Onwuamadike a.k.a. Evans, has allegedly been moved from the Lagos police command headquarters. Newsday gathered that Evans was moved from his cell by about 30 heavily armed police men at midnight few days ago to an undisclosed destination. In a report by Saturday Sun, some senior police officers said he was moved to Abuja.

According to police sources, Evans is no longer allowed to talk to the press till further notice. The secrecy surrounding his whereabouts in the official quarters baffles those who have closely followed his story since his arrest. Some senior police officers who spoke on condition of anonymity expressed fears that Evans might not make it to the court.

The officers argued that he might plot his escape from prison or get across to some of his members who are still on the run. They confirmed that Evans was no longer in the police cell in Lagos. “He has not been returned since he was moved out. Evans is a broken man; police can’t resort to extra-judicial killings at this point. He is cooperating, and he is ready to help return all his ill-gotten wealth as soon as possible”, the officer said.

Police sources says Evans he was already controlling inmates in police custody because they fear and respect him. “we do not want to run the risk of allowing him to form another notorious group which is common amongst them.” The officer said his family are yet to approach the police.

The police is presently seeking a warrant for his parent’s arrest who benefited from the loot of his crimes.