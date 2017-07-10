Dozens of deaths have been reported as floods hit major cities across the country over the weekend.

Eleven people died in Suleja and other towns in Niger State. Many parts of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, were also flooded.

Residents of highbrow Victoria Island, Lekki and Ajah in Lagos were yesterday waiting for the floods to recede. They were warned to vacate the flood-prone areas because of the expected intense rains. Lekki Phase I, all the way down to Lekki Free Trade Zone, were severely affected by the flood. Other areas affected were Lekki Phase II, Osapa London, Victoria Garden City, Ikoyi, Banana Island, Badore, Bugije, Igbo Efon and Awoyaya.

Many of the residents in these areas, who are arguably millionaires, were stranded in their homes while others had to flee their houses to hotels and friends’ homes in the mainland on Saturday, after the flood destroyed their properties.

Many parts of Lagos Island have been thrown into darkness because the floods soaked power facilities.

A video surfaced online of a white man paddling a boat in the flood but our correspondents couldn’t confirm if it was a recent video. Another viral video showed some residents in the area with a crocodile they caught in the flood.

Niger State was worst hit by the floods after five hours of rainfall. Nine people died in Checheniya and one in Kuala, Suleja. Another person died in Ayin-Nassarrawa in Tara Local Government Area of Niger State.

Houses were submerged. Properties worth several millions of naira were destroyed in Kaltuma and Angwan Hearing in Suleja.

Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) Director-General Ibrahim Ahmed said two bodies were found, adding that search and rescue operation officials were at the site to recover the remaining bodies.

He said the identities of the victims were yet to be ascertained, but confirmed that 11 people had been declared dead between Saturday night and yesterday.