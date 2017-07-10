Former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GEJ) has continued to receive special treatment and goodwill from Nigerians despite leaving the office two years ago. GEJ paid a recent visit to Kano state on July 8, where he had gone to pay his condolences to the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, over the death of Ambassador Dr. Yusuf Maitama Sule.

The people of the state gave him a rousing welcome, with a large crowd flaunting customised banners, chanting his name and even receiving him straight from the private jet he came in.

Speaking during the condolence visit, the former President disclosed that he was very close to the late renowned statesman, Alhaji Maitama Sule. According to the former president, up until his death, Maitama Sule persistently nagged for a united Nigeria, regardless of religion and tribe. Jonathan stated that the late statesman was a man of the people, and the nation had lost a caring leader and father.

Jonathan said the late statesman taught him how to be a sound and good vice president to his former boss, late Umaru Yar’adua.

The former president disclosed that Alhaji Maitama Sule put him through on good governance shortly after his emergence as the nation’s vice president. Jonathan disclosed that many people did not know how close he was to the late statesman.