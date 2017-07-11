Menu
Acting President Meet with Buhari in London

Acting president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday flew out to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in London, according to official information provided by the Aso Rock Villa, and returned back to Abuja the same day.

While the purpose of the meeting and issues discussed have not been made public, there is speculation in has to do with the development of the country.

President Buhari’s medical trip to London which has put him out of the country for more than 50 days has sparked reactions in the country with many people especially from the opposition party calling for his resignation.

