The All Progressive Congress, APC, Enugu State chapter has suspended the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on justice reform, Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku.

The presidential aide was suspended indefinitely alongside 19 others.

Chairman of APC in Enugu, Dr. Ben Nwoye announced this via a notice made available to newsmen titled: “Notice of Indefinite Suspension for Violation of Article 21 (A) (v) of our Party Constitution.”

The notice stated that, “APC national secretariat has been notified of their suspension. The affected individuals have 7 days from the date of this Notice to appeal their case.

The affected persons are barred from attending any function organized or sponsored by the party. The party says any member of the public dealing with them as a member of APC does so at their own risk.

Others said to have been suspended include Adolphus Udeh, (Deputy Chairman), Lolo Queen Ngozi Nwankwo (Woman Leader), Mr. Ikechukwu Oloto, (Youth Leader), Mr. Louis Okolo, (Assistant Secretary), Mr. Sydney Eze (Former Financial Secretary) Mr. Ebere Okolo (Former Treasurer), among others.