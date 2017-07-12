Menu
Osinbajo Silent on Meeting with Buhari

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo spent one hour with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in London and then swiftly left to begin the journey home.

According to Reuters, Osinbajo arrived in the night at the Abuja House, where Buhari has been living since he arrived 8 May, from Nigeria for medical vacation.

Osinbajo spent one hour and left without making any comment on his meeting with President Buhari.

Spokesman for the Acting President tweeted after the visit that information about what transpired will be made known soon. He said “it was a good meeting”.

