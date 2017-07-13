The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has rejected the call to implement the 2014 National Conference report describing it as undemocratic. There has been call for the country to adopt the report of the conference held during the administration of former president, Goodluck Jonathan but the ACF has insisted that it will not support its implementation.

This decision was reached after the National Executive Council meeting of the apex northern group on Wednesday, July 12. In a communique released after the meeting, the group explained that to the federal government its reason for rejecting the confab report was in the interest of the country.

“The opposition of the North to the implementation of the recommendations in report of 2014 National Conference is not so much because of any legal consideration as to its legitimacy, but also because the selection of the conference delegates was skewed against the North in number considering its population. “For emphasis, there are contentious issues like the abolishment of the present local government councils, creation of 18 additional states that were not resolved in accordance with due process of the conference proceedings. “ACF, therefore, is of the opinion that it would be morally preposterous and anti-democratic for anybody or group to canvass for the implementation of the reports by a conference of unelected delegates. This is more so by the elected government which did not participate in the conference and its recommendations were not part of the manifesto of the ruling party.”

Concerning the issue of restructuring, the group said it has not been properly defined as it means different things to different parts of the country.