The Supreme Court on Wednesday July 12 upheld the election of a former Kaduna state governor, Ahmed Makarfi, as the authentic chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, after a protracted legal battle that ruptured the unity of the party. A three-member panel of the court presided by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, upbraided Mr. Makarfi’s contender, Ali Sheriff for demonstrating “infantile desperation to lead the party.”

While reading out the judgement after weeks of compilation, a member of the panel, Rhodes Vivour, said Mr. Sheriff was not within the category of an ‘unimpeachable leader’, stressing that the removal of the former governor was not necessarily expected to follow a vote of no confidence,

Citing relevant sections of the PDP constitution which made it imperative for members of the party to respect the proceedings of the PDP national convention.

On the resolution of it’s leadership tussle by the supreme court, former President Goodluck Jonathan congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party and said the apex court’s verdict is a judgment where there are no winners or losers, adding that it will bring the party together.

Jonathan in a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 12, called on members who had left the party because of its leadership issues to return and build the party.