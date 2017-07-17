The Federal government has once and for all settled the difference between higher national Diploma (HND) holders and university degree holders in the country.

This regularization that comes after many years of agitation, is now to be implemented in all government services. Channels Television reports that the decision was reached after a meeting of the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Board (CDFIPB) and chaired by the minister of interior, retired Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Dambazau.

The board has directed that all officers with HND to be upgraded to COMPASS 08, which is the salary Grade Level for holders of degree certificates at entry point. While the nomenclature for the HND holders will start with the rank of Senior Inspector, the Degree holders are with the rank of Assistant Superintendent II, a statement from the permanent secretary of the ministry, Abubakar Magaji, said.