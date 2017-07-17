The Federal government has once and for all settled the difference between higher national Diploma (HND) holders and university degree holders in the country.
This regularization that comes after many years of agitation, is now to be implemented in all government services. Channels Television reports that the decision was reached after a meeting of the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Board (CDFIPB) and chaired by the minister of interior, retired Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Dambazau.
The board has directed that all officers with HND to be upgraded to COMPASS 08, which is the salary Grade Level for holders of degree certificates at entry point. While the nomenclature for the HND holders will start with the rank of Senior Inspector, the Degree holders are with the rank of Assistant Superintendent II, a statement from the permanent secretary of the ministry, Abubakar Magaji, said.
The report further said the establishment of the Institute of Domestic Security was also approved by the board to boost internal security mechanism in the country. The federal government also approved a re-organisation of the Nigeria Immigration Service saying this was in line with the provision of the act that set it up. The report quoted the minister as saying the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration places a high premium on the welfare of its workers. He urged the workers to show their appreciation by improving on their performances and dedication to duty.