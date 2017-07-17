Leaders from the south west, south east, middle belt and the south south have called for devolution of the current Nigeria structure that has depended on oil and called for true diversification. The Punch reports that the leaders in a consultative meeting held in Abuja also called on the government to address the killer herdsmen menace describing them as another form of Boko Haram terrorism.

Chief Edwin Clark led the South-South delegation; Chief Ayo Adebanjo led the South-West delegation; Gen. Ike Nwachukwu led the South-East delegation while Prof. Jerry Gana, Air Commodore Dan Suleiman, former Governor Idris Wada and Gen. David Jemibewon (retd.) led the Middle Belt delegation. Also present were Chief Olu Falae, Prof. Banji Akintoye, Chief Albert Horsefall, Chief Guy Ikoku, Basil Paul and Bala Kakaya.

They agreed that “there was a little difference between Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram” saying while the latter attacked in the north, the former unleashed terror in the middle belt and the south. They expressed support for One Nigeria insisting that the progress and security of the nation was important. Yinka Odumakin said: “We have resolved to put an end to these herdsmen immediately and bring an end to this organised terror being unleashed on the South and Middle Belt states.” The delegate insisted that this is the way forward for the country.

Part of the communique read: