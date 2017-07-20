The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has been appointed as the chairman of the committee on restructuring. Current APC governors, an ex-governor, and other party officials have also been named as members of the committee.

The 10-man committee was been set up by All Progressives Congress, to articulate the party’s position on the issue of the country’s restructuring. According to reports, Nasir El-Rufai, the Kaduna state governor, has been named as chairman of the committee, while the committee’s secretary will be Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi.

Other APC bigwigs included as members of the committee are governors Rauf Aregbesola (Osun state), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Kano state), Simon Lalong (Plateau state), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun state), and former Edo state governor, Oserheimen Osunbor.

The 3 other members who make up the committee are Senator Osita Izunaso, the APC national organizing secretary; Bolaji Abdullahi, the APC national publicity secretary; and Hajiya Fatima Balla. In a statement signed by Abdullahi, the party noted that “since the concept of restructuring has assumed different meanings across the six geo-political zones of the country following the renewed agitations, it was important to establish a common meaning that will be acceptable to all.”