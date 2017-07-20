Two banks where on Wednesday July 19 set ablaze by angry tanker drivers in Lagos after one of their members was shot dead by police officers. The two banks are Diamond Bank and Sterling Bank which have their branches located at Burma Road area Apapa.

According to eye witness account, the tank drivers usually line their vehicles along the road while police officers stationed around the banks come to demand money from them, those that refuse to part with money usually have their tyres deflated.

A scuffle broke out between a police officer and one of the tanker drivers which led to shooting of the driver. According to eye witness acounts, it would be the second time this week the police will shoot a tanker driver.

The Lagos state police says it has arrested the trigger happy policeman who shot the trailer driver dead. The command said 18 suspected hoodlums who allegedly caused mayhem in the area following the killing have also been apprehended.