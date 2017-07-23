Menu
Lagos LGA Chairmanship Aspirant Dies in suspicous Road Crash

An All Progressives Congress local government chairmanship aspirant Shakiru Alabi Balogun has passed on in a ghastly road accident.

Balogun, who ran and lost in the APC Local Government Chairmanship primaries of Igando/Ikotun Local Council Development Area died after a LAWMA truck on Friday, July 21,  ran into his Toyota 4runner at Okofili bus stop, along LASU-Iba road close to Igando dumping site.Shakiru car crash

Three persons were said to have died from the tragic incident.

Balogun, nicknamed SAB, was a former Chairman of the National Union of Local Government Employees of the LCDA.

An eyewitness told the press that the driver of the truck fled the scene after the accident.

