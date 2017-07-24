President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, July 23, met with some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and leaders at the Abuja house in London. The delegation included the APC party chairman, John Oyegun; governors of Imo, Kaduna, Kogi, Nasarawa and minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Reports say President Buhari described the negative news of his health about him as lies.

The governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha said the president was very cheerful and has not lost any bit of his sense of humour.

According to the President’s media adviser, Femi Adesina, President Buhari was delighted to receive the delegation and asked each governor about affairs in his state. Governors Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa; Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna; Yahaya Bello of Kogi; and APC National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun, were also in the delegation.

President Buhari left Nigeria for London on Sunday, May 7, 2017, to attend to health challenges, having earlier made a similar trip to London and upon arrival in Nigeria, stated that he was going to return to London at a later date.

online newspaper, Sahara Reporters, earlier reported that the cabal in the presidency has concluded plans to bring back President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigeria on July 27.