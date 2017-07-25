Commercial sex workers in Ogun state are in a serious dilemma as a committee has been setup by the state government to look into the inreasing rate of prostitution among underage youths in the State.

The committee members, drawn from the Ministries of Youth and Sports and Women Affairs have been tasked to sensitise, arrest and rehabilitate youths found engaging in ”bed-to-wealth” business.

Speaking at the inauguration of the committee, on Monday in Abeokuta, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr. Afolabi Afuape, lamented the current trend of open prostitution in the state.

“The ministry has always been an advocate against the act of open prostitution across the state, especially within the four stadia across the state.

“Yesterday, the committee swung into action by sensitising shop owners at MKO Abiola International Stadium.

The committee’s plan is that anybody arrested after the sensitisation would be enrolled into relevant programmes that will add value to her life. Afuape said.

The commissioner called on governments at all levels, especially the Federal Government, media and relevant stakeholders to join the crusade against prostitution across the country.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Abiola Kufile, described the act as shameful to womanhood, saying all must rise against it.