A mild drama occurred on Monday at a checkpoint in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital as soldiers attempted to prevent the convoy of Nnamdi Kanu from entering the state.

In a video which has gone viral online, the Army in several Hilux vans barricaded a check point in an attempt to stop the IPOB leader and his supporters from passing through.

On noticing the action of the soldiers, Kanu alighted from his vehicle and he alongside his supporters walked on foot through the barricade.

Kanu’s supporters could be heard hauling insults and abuses on the officers.

A male voice, who was narrating the event, could be heard saying, “We are at a ‘checking point’ now in Ebonyi State and the Army blocked the road, our leader, Nnamdi Kanu is coming to approach the military who have barricaded the road.“As you can see, they blocked the road but we are moving, Kanu the fearless is moving and he keeps going .”

Kanu’s visit to the city led to a total shutdown of economic activities as markets, banking activities were paralyzed. the IPOB leader moved around the major streets of Abakaliki including the Ebonyi State police command headquarters gate and attracted the attention of all the citizens in the state who are doing their businesses.

Part of the conditions for granting him bail in April include not addressing a crowd of more than 10 people, but he has continued to flaunt that order since his release. The authorities are also no keen on re-arresting him for fear of violent protests breaking out.