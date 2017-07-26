Joachim Iroko who caused controversy when he named his dog Buhari has been set free by a Chief Magistrate’s Court in Sango-Otta on Tuesday, July 25. The 41-year old Nigerian was reported to the police by one Haliru Umar from Sokoto State in August 2016 for breach of peace after he named his dog Buhari.

He was accused of harbouring hatred for President Muhammadu Buhari but his arrest sparked nationwide criticism. Premium Times reports that the magistrate, O.O. Adebo ruled that the prosecutor failed to substantiate its case against Iroko and thus struck out all the charges against him.

Iroko’s lawyer expressed delight over the judgement and praised the court for its ruling. It will be recalled that Iroko raised alarm about threat to his life.

Iroko and his wife observed strange individuals lurking within the precinct of their residential apartment in Sango Ota, Ogun state. On noticing the suspicious movements, he took his wife and two children to where they could get a vehicle to convey them to a relation’s house to pass the night.