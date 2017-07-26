Seven governors have been selected to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in London on Wednesday, July 26. The governors who departed the country on Tuesday night, will meet with Buhari by 3pm on today.

Garba Shehu, senior special adviser to president Buhari on media and publicity confirmed the trip to the press.

The delegation will be led by Abdulaziz Yari who is the governor of Zamfara state and the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum. The six other governors were selected to represent the geo-political zones of the country. They are: 1. Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) 2. Umar Ganduje (Kano) 3. Kashim Shettima (Borno) 4. Samuel Ortom (Benue) 5. Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom) 6. Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo)

Shehu was asked why Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti was not selected as one of the governros to meet with the president and he revealed that the selection was done by the NGF and not the federal government.