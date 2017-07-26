The Nigerian Senate has finally passed the Peace (establishment) Corps bill with Bukola Saraki declaring that it was a long journey that finally led the country to the promise land. “One long journey, we finally got to the Promise land. Thank you all,” Saraki said after the bill was passed on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

In a motion moved by the deputy chairman, Senate committee on interior, Senator Bayero Nafada, the Senate resolved that, the federal government of Nigeria should give statutory backing to the existing Peace Corps of Nigeria. This was sequel to the report of the Senate committee on judiciary, human rights and legal matters, urging the Senate to go ahead with the adoption of the conference committee report.

The core mandates of the Corps is to develop, empower and provide gainful employment to the youths, in order to facilitate peace, volunteerism, community services, neighbourhood watch, nation-building and other related matters.

Before the passing of the bill a power tussle had played out between the Police and the Peace Corp, with the raid and arrest of the national commandant of the corps, Ambassador Dickson Akoh. Akoh was reportedly arrested close to midnight on Tuesday, February 28 after the police raided the national headquarters of the corps in Abuja.

Akoh was later arraigned before a Federal High Court siting in Abuja. He and the incorporated trustees of Peace Corps of Nigeria (ITPCN) were were slammed with 90 counts. The corps later sued the police authority as well as the Department of State Service (DSS) and sought compensation for what its boss suffered in the hands of security agents.