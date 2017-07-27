Seven governors who left Nigeria on Tuesday, July 25 have met with President Muhammadu Buhari who was visibly in high spirit as he received them on Wednesday, July 26. The governors were selected to represent the six geo-political zones in the country and were led by the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Governor AbdulAziz Yari of Zamfara.

There has been concern about the health status of the president since he left the country more than 60 days for medical treatment in the UK.

Some critics had described the president’s picture taken with leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as fake and this new visit from governors selected from the ruling party and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party may help confirm his true status.

Official statements from the Governors after their return say the president si in good health but did not give a date as to when he would return to Nigeria.

Kashim Shettima of Borno adressing the press said: “Yes, the illness had a taken a toll on his health”, “I did not notice any remarkable change in his voice.”

He said he hoped the president would follow the advice of his doctors and not rush back to the country. “After all, he has left the country in a very capable hand, fiercely loyal, competent, cerebral and unambitious.”