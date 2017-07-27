82 senators have voted to allow independent candidates contest in elections in the country. 87 senators also voted to change the name of the Nigeria Police Force to become Nigerian Police.

The alterations by the National Assembly must to be signed into law by the president before they become effective.

As an independent candidate, an individual will be able to contest in an election without belonging to any political party.

In supporting the bill on independent candidacy during plenary on Wednesday, July 26, 82 senators voted YES to support the bill while 14 senators voted NO and 5 abstained.