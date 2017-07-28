The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ahmed Markafi was involved in an auto crash on Friday, July 28. Newsday gathered that the vehicle conveying the chairman was involved in a multiple collision with other vehicles along Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

Fortunately the chairman and other passengers in the vehicle were unhurt. Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the national publicity secretary of the party, confirmed the accident, in a series of Tweets from the party’s official account. He assured party members and supporters that party’s caretaker committee chairman is well.

A fresh crisis on Thursday, July 27, hit party following the decision of the chairman to dissolve Anambra party officials. The caretaker committee successfully dissolved the Ken Emekayi-led officials in Anambra state which brewed the fresh crisis within the party.