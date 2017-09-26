Two suspected illegal arms dealers have been arrested by the Nigerian army. Among the items recovered where (Special) ammunition, N45,500, Nokia mobile telephone handset battery and three sim cards. The troops also arrested a suspected cattle rustler identified as Abdullahi Jummo Nakogiwo

Troops of 1 Division of the Nigerian army and operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) on Sunday, September 24, arrested two suspected illegal arms dealers along Funtua-Gusau road in Zamfara state.

This was contained in a statement issued by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman who is the director of army public relations on Monday, September 25.

“On Sunday 24th September 2017 at about 2.00pm, troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army in conjunction with elements of Department of State Services trailed and arrested 2 illegal arms dealers; Abdulkarim Jibrin and Suleiman along Funtua-Gusau road in Zamfara State.

They were caught driving a Golf Volkswagen car with registration number AWE-534-AA (Nasarawa) containing 1,479 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition.

Preliminary investigation shows that they were on their way to deliver the ammunition to armed bandits. The suspects are currently in Department of State Services custody.

In a related development, troops of 1 Brigade, 1 Division Nigerian Army, deployed at Rabah Local Government Area, Sokoto State, also on Sunday 24th September 2017, at about 1.00pm arrested suspected cattle rustler, Abdullahi Jummo Nakogiwo at Dalingen in Rabah Local Government Area (LGA).

Similarly, troops deployed at Dangulbi, Maru LGA, Zamfara State, on routine patrol apprehended 3 armed bandits at Gobirawan Chali.

The team recovered 1 AK-47 rifle magazine, 40 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, the sum of N45,500.00k, Nokia mobile telephone handset battery and 3 Airtel SIM cards.

The suspects have been handed over to the Police.

Earlier, two Boko Haram terrorists lost their lives after they came in contact with soldiers at Feri-Feri and Tashan Goto axis in Bama local government area of Borno state. The army recovered two bicycles and three wheel barrows after neutralizing two of the terrorists.

Nigerian army made this known on Sunday, September 24 on their Facebook page.