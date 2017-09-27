British Airways on Tuesday, September 26, announced the dismissal of a flight attendant who posted a Snapchat video in which she made racist remarks about Nigerian passengers. 23-year-old Joanne Wickenden was sacked after her rants about Nigeria surfaced online. In the footage, she said: “All Nigerians are going to be asking for f****** upgrades'”

Joanne Wickenden during the one-minute clip revealed how she was going to deal with passengers on the six-hour flight, Dailymail reports. She said:

“Alright, so all of yous are there getting ready for your Friday night, getting in the pre-drinks, you know, as you do. “And I’m here, getting ready to go to work, put on a yellow life jacket, point out the exits, hand out chicken or beef, what sort of Friday night is this for me? “The upside is I’m going to Nigeria and there’s gonna be bare B**, I’m joking, I’m joking. “All the Nigerians are gonna be there like ‘gimme Coca Cola, gimme me beef, why you have no beef left? I want beef.

“And I’m just gonna be there like, ‘Sorry sir, we ran out of beef”. Mocking Nigerians, she said: “All the Nigerians are gonna be there asking for f****** upgrades because they haven’t got enough leg room because their B**s are in their way. Big d**** like this swinging from side to side.”

However, the airline said she no longer works for British Airways, “We expect the utmost professionalism from our staff when they are representing British Airways.” Joanne Wickenden however claimed she was framed by her co employee. She was quoted to have said: “I have been framed by another BA employee. They were encouraging me, egging me on to say things. They were recording me and sent it around to our friends.” Adding that: “I don’t want to fly anymore.”