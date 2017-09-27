The Independent National Electoral Commission, on Tuesday served Dino Melaye a recall notice in front of his office in the Senate, reports say. The senator representing Kogi West had debunked claims that he was evading summons.

Melaye said as far as the Nigerian Constitution was concerned, the time frame given for the recall process had elapsed and he was no longer interested in dealing with INEC.

Melaye’s constituents according to INEC, had on June 23, 2017, demanded his recall, accusing him of poorly representing them.

Melaye countered the claim with his own allegation, he has often accused the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and the lawmaker he replaced in 2015, Smart Adeyemi, of ganging up against him.

He said the petition believed to have over 100,000 signatures, was signed by only three persons. He also claims that some of the signatures on it belong to persons long dead.

With INEC serving Melaye today, it is unclear if the commission is damning the Nigerian Constitution, or if it has found a window in it that backs it’s serving the summons.

Read more http://newswirengr.com/2017/09/26/just-in-inec-serves-melaye-recall-petition-in-front-of-his-office/