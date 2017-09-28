Former spokesperson to immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, says chairman of the presidential advisory committee on anti-corruption PACAC, Prof Itse Sagay, an appointee of President Buhari has vindicated him.

Prof Itse Sagay has over time, made controversial statements against members of the APC and Nigeria’s national assembly.

Reacting to comments from the PACAC chairman, Reno Omokri who has been one of the staunchest critic of President Buhari and the ruling All Progressives congress said his criticism of the Buhari led administration has been vindicated by Sagay’s revelations.

Omokri in a statement on Wednesday, September 27 said: “When I responded to the All Progressive Congress’ National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi’s, attack on the record of the People Democratic Party administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan and challenged his credibility, some members of the public may have felt that I was just playing politics.

“However, I am today vindicated, in that a political appointee of the APC and a confidante of President Muhammadu Buhari, in the person of Professor Itse Sagay, has corroborated my stand. “As a man who should know, because of his close proximity to the APC, Professor Sagay has described the party as a ‘come and chop party’ peopled by the likes of John Odigie-Oyegun and Bolaji Abdullahi who he said lacked credibility and who ‘dine with the devil’ and defend evil. “Not stopping there, Professor Sagay, a man intimately aware of the inner workings of the APC, said that the party is “weak and unable to confront evil”. “Nigerians should note that not only is Professor Sagay a confidante of President Muhammadu Buhari, he has also never been associated with the PDP and former President Jonathan.”

Omokri claimed that Sagay has seen the fraud in APC, hence, his reasons for speaking out against some people in the party.

“Professor Sagay is just a man that was hoodwinked by APC’s propaganda, just like the millions of Nigerians who voted for them, but has now seen them and their government for what they truly are. “A government that campaigned on restructuring but governs by denying knowledge of what restructuring is. A government that promised 3 million jobs per annum, but has lost 6 million jobs according to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics. A government headed by a man who banned government officials from going abroad for health tourism yet ended up being the single greatest health tourist in the history of Africa, prompting CNN to use him as an example of hypocrisy. A party that promised to rebuild the economy, but gave the nation a recession and has in two years, acquired more debt than any of the PDP administration’s before it,” he said.

Going further, Omokri noted that: “With such an odious and unenviable record, it is no surprise that Professor Sagay called the APC a party that is “encouraging and accepting rogues”.

“If the APC wishes to reject that label, I will kindly ask them to tell Nigerians what has happened to the report on the former Secretary to the Federal Government’s alleged grass cutter corruption or the fabled Ikoyi billions,” he said.

Sagay’s latest attack on the party was in reaction to a statement by the national publicity secretary of the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, where the party described the lawyer as an arrogant and a rogue elephant who has no respect for President Muhammadu Buhari.