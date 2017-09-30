Nigeria’s presidential and National Assembly elections will hold in 505 days from now as INEC reveals real date for exercise Nigeria’s 2019 presidential and National Assembly election will hold on Saturday, February 16, 2019, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Yakubu Mahmood, has announced. Professor Mahmood, spoke on Thursday, September 28, at a meeting with members of the commission and all Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC).

The meeting held at the INEC Headquarters’ Conference Hall, Abuja.