Nigeria’s presidential and National Assembly elections will hold in 505 days from now as INEC reveals real date for exercise Nigeria’s 2019 presidential and National Assembly election will hold on Saturday, February 16, 2019, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Yakubu Mahmood, has announced. Professor Mahmood, spoke on Thursday, September 28, at a meeting with members of the commission and all Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC).
The meeting held at the INEC Headquarters’ Conference Hall, Abuja.
“Above all the 2019 #NigeriaDecides general elections is exactly 505 days away from today. “The governorship and state Assembly and Federal Capital Territory(FCT) Area Council elections are fixed for Saturday, 2nd March, 2019. “As part of our preparations for the elections, we shall discuss the on-going Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise. “As you are aware, the foundation of a free and fair election rest on credible Voter Register. “So far, 2,786,405 citizens have registered in the ongoing exercise out of which 1,619,513 (58%) are Male while 1,166,892 (42%) are female. “The Presidential and National Assembly elections have been fixed for Saturday 16th February 2019. “In addition 108,752 unclaimed PVCs were collected. 132,431 requested for transfer while 261,429 requested for replacement of their PVCs”.
“We wish to assure Nigerians that INEC will continue to explore ways by which we can improve on all d processes associated with the ongoing CVR. “On this note, let me once again welcome all RECs to this meeting. Thank you and God bless,” Mahmood said as tweeted by INEC”.