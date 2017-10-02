Hamza bin Laden is being hunted by British special forces unit Special Air Service (SAS) after US and UK intelligence officers listed him as one of their most wanted targets.

He now heads infamous terror group al-Qaeda, following in his father Osama bin Laden’s footsteps, according to international reports.

UK special forces have launched a top-secret manhunt to “kill or capture” the now 28-year-old terrorist leader. Intelligence agencies warned he is “active” and has been plotting an attack on the West after his father was killed US Navy Seals in 2011.

He disappeared from the remote compound at Abbottabad in Pakistan weeks before Osama bin Laden was killed.

But two years ago, he re-emerged to issue video messages praising the terror attacks in London.

Chilling propaganda clips also show a younger Hamza training in a terrorist boot camp.

In May, a western intelligence source identified Bin Laden Jr and confirmed he’s planning a revenge attack on the West.

The reappearance of Hamza in Syria led to the CIA adding him to the US State Department’s terror watch list.

He is now among the top 10 “high-value” targets and being pursued by Coalition forces deployed on Operation Shader.

Up to 40 SAS soldiers have joined forces with other units in a Joint Coalition Special Operations team and have been deployed to Syria on a covert mission to find Hamza.

They will be supported by hi-tech spy planes and drones that can detect communications.

“Technology is at the forefront in tracking people such as Hamza, but a source on the ground who has identified him and gained additional intelligence is worth his weight in gold,” a senior intelligence source said.

“To track someone you need to know where to look. We rely on local sources and you cannot beat the ‘Mark One Eyeball’ when it comes to human intelligence gathering.

“Hamza will be found sooner or later, he will make a minor mistake and we will be waiting for him.”