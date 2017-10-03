More than 55 people were killed and at least 200 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival opposite the Mandalay Bay hotel and resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

Police released the updated death toll shortly after 3:30 a.m. after a horrific night of violence that turned a concert into a scene of carnage. While initial reports put the death toll at 20, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police tweeted later that at least 50 were dead.

Police said the suspect, a Las Vegas resident whose name was not immediately released, was killed after a SWAT team burst into the hotel room from which he was firing at the crowd.

“Right now we believe it’s a solo act, a lone wolf attacker,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joe Lombardo said. “We are pretty confident there is no longer a threat.”

Authorities said the gunman appeared to have begun firing at 10:08 p.m. from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel toward the concert venue across the street.

Officers entered the room and engaged the suspect. “He is dead, currently,” Lombardo said, adding that authorities have no evidence of a motive. “We don’t know what his belief system was at this time.”

The sheriff said police are seeking to interview a woman, identified as Marilou Danley, who was believed to be traveling with the suspect. She was described as an Asian woman, about 4’11” in height. “We have not located her at this time, and we are interested in talking to her for a follow-up,” Lombardo said.