A Nigerian Professor of Agriculture who is also an Anglican Reverend, Benjamen Ogunmodede, has been sentenced to jail alongside two others – Zacheus Tejumola and Adenekan Clement.

He was handed a 40 years jail sentence by a Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, after found guilty of 16- count charge of conspiracy, unlawful conversion, stealing of school subvention and other criminal charges. He was handed a four years imprisonment sentence on each charge by the presiding judge, Justice Ayo Emmanuel, who said the 40 years sentence would run concurrently.

According to the judge, the accused diverted over N177 million from N600 million received as subvention from the Federal Government to pay salaries of worker and execute certain projects in the institute.

Prof. Ogunmodede, who is the former Director General of the Institute of Agricultural, Research and Training (IART), Apata, Ibadan, was found guilty of diverting over N177 million from N600 million received as subvention from the Federal Government, to pay salaries of worker and execute certain projects in the institute.

His co-conspirators, Tejumade and Adenekan were Chief Accountant and staff of the institution respectively.