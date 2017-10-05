John Tsoho, justice of the federal high court, Abuja, has withdrawn from the trial of eight Boko Haram suspects. Tsoho announced his decision to “recuse himself” from the trial on Tuesday.

This followed an application filed by one of the suspects – Abu Musab Al-Barnawi – asking the judge to withdraw from the case for alleged bias.

The suspects are facing trial for the murder of five foreigners whom they allegedly abducted from a construction site in Kebbi state in 2011, and for the alleged murder of seven other foreigners in Borno state.

On September 23, the office of the attorney-general of the federation announced that the trial of 1,600 Boko Haram suspects would commence in October.