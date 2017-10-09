Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari has criticised the management of Aso Rock Clinic, accusing them of redundancy and inefficiency after having a budget of N3 billion. The first lady made this disclosure on Monday, October 9, while speaking at a stakeholders meeting on Reproductive, Maternal, Nutrition, Child Advocacy and Health and Nutrition, RMNCAH+N, at the State House, Abuja. The president’s wife said she recently fell ill and was advised to travel to London for treatment, but she refused.

She said she called the clinic to find out about their X-ray machine but to her surprise, she was told that the machine was faulty. “I called the Aso Clinic to find out if they have an X-Ray machine, they said it’s not working. In the end I had to go to a hospital owned and operated by foreigners 100 per cent “There is a budget for the hospital and if you go there now, you will see a number of constructions going on but they don’t have a single syringe there. What is the purpose of the buildings if there are no equipment there to work with?” “You can imagine what happens across the states to governors wives if this will happen to me in Abuja,” she said.

NAIJ.com had reported that Zahra Buhari had took to her Instagram page to criticise the Jalal Arabi, permanent secretary of the State House clinic for his inability to provide even Paracetamol tablets to the clinic despite a budget of N3 billion for the provision of drug to the hospital. Meanwhile, NAIJ.com also reported that the Aso Rock Clinic management said it was short of funds for major projects and purchases and would demand the commercialization of the clinic’s operations for efficiency.