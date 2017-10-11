The Senate has brought to public attention of the threat of extreme drug abuse that the 19 Northern states of the federation are currently under, stating that over three million bottles of codeine cough syrup were consumed daily in Kano and Jigawa states.

It disclosed that across the 19 states, women, young girls in tertiary institutions, working class ladies, married, unemployed women displaced by Boko Haram insurgency, among others, were involved in drug abuse, and that in 2015 alone, over 2,205 people were arrested in North-West geo-political zone by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, over drug-related abuses.

Consequently, the Senate mandated its Joint Committee on Drugs and Narcotics and Health to investigate the growing menace of cough and other prescriptive drugs abuse and report back to the Senate on the needed legislative interventions to combat the trend.

The senators stressed that secondary school students consumed cough syrups regularly. The Upper Chamber also asked the Federal Government to partner with relevant stakeholders, states, local governments, traditional rulers, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, NGOs, to create a holistic framework to fight this category of drug abuse, especially in the North.