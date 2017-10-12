The Asaba home of Peter Nwobuoshi, the Senator representing Delta North at the Senate, was stormed by a group of unidentified gunmen, carting away an unspecified sum of local and foreign currencies running into millions.

The gunmen also allegedly stole laptops, expensive clothes, jewelries and other valuables.

The criminals were said to have invaded the Senator’s house on Monday, October 9. It was also alleged that most of the stolen items belonged to the wife of the senator. Sources disclosed that the operation lasted for about 30 minutes, while the police and other security personnel on guard at the senator’s house along Olanrewaju close, near Interbua, Asaba, were no where to be found.

However, three police officers and a driver attached to the Senator have been arrested by the police in connection with the alleged burgle. DSP Andrew Aniamaka, the police spokesman while confirming the report said the police are investigating the matter to ascertain how the gunmen gained access into the house unchallenged.

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has a current legal tussle with the EFCC over a N1.2 billion loan from the Nexim Bank. He maintaince his innocence, asking the commission to show proof of the allegation.