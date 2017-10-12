At least five Nigerians have been hospitalized in South Africa following a protest over the death of another Nigerian, Olamilekan Badmus, a 25-year old native of Ogun State in the hands of the police in South Africa.

According to the President of the Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA), Mr. Adetola Olubajo, the five were beaten to a state of coma by the police.

Olubajo said the union received information that the police in South Africa had brutalised another five Nigerians in the same area where Badmus was killed.

The NUSA president said information made available to the union indicated that the police were looking for the witness who saw the killing of Badmus.

“In the process, some Nigerians were picked up and beaten by the police.We also understand that the witness, a flat mate of Badmus, was arrested and beaten by the police. In all, five Nigerians are hospitalised, because of the beating they allegedly received from the police.”

Olubajo, however, urged Nigerians in the area to be calm and remain law abiding, saying investigation on the killing of Badmus has commenced.