Former Chelsea, Manchester City and AC Milan striker George Weah has reportedly defeated strong rival and vice president of Liberia, Joseph Boakai to emerge as the president-elect of Liberia as he is set to succeed Elen Johnson Sirleaf.

The 1995 Ballon d’Or winner finally achieved his dream of becoming the number one man in Liberia after he was beaten in 2005, when he came second in the presidential election with just over 40 percent of the vote, behind outgoing president Elen Johnson Sirleaf.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring on social media for the football icon.

It will be the first time since 1944 that a democratically elected leader will hand over power to another elected leader in Liberia.

Johnson Sirleaf, 2011 Nobel Peace Prize winner, will step down after 12 years at the helm of Africa’s first republic, whose back-to-back civil wars (1989-2003) and Ebola crisis (2014-16) have stunted growth and left Liberia among the world’s poorest nations.

Twenty candidates ran to replace Johnson Sirleaf, with footballing icon George Weah, incumbent Vice President Joseph Boakai, longtime opposition figure Charles Brumskine and soft drinks millionaire Alexander Cummings considered front-runners all along.

Just one woman sought to follow Africa’s first elected female head of state – model-turned-humanitarian MacDella Cooper.

The elections of a president, vice president and members of the House of Representatives are a “crucial test for the democratic process in Liberia,” Maria Arena, chief observer of the European Union, told journalists in Monrovia this week.

“A peaceful transition from one elected president to another is important not only for Liberia but also as an example for the region,” she said.

Such a transition would be the first in living memory after seven decades of coups, assassinations and exiled dictators.

While ordinary Liberians are grateful that peace has held through Sirleaf’s two terms in office, living standards in Liberia remain dire for most and have become the focus of the campaign.

“We are doing everything ourselves to survive,” Emmet Garokapee, a market trader, said as his head was shaved with a single razor blade at a backstreet barber for lack of electricity.

Liberia ranks 177 of 188 countries in the UN’s Human Development Index and 174 of 190 nations in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index, and every candidate has laid out their plans to change the nation’s gloomy outlook.

Vice President Boakai made infrastructure, especially road building, central to his campaign.

But he faced accusations his government did too little on corruption and spent two terms pressing for donor funds abroad rather than innovate at home.

Sirleaf, in her defence, said in an October 2 speech that “if we did not have those (UN) agencies and those programmes here, with our limited resources we would not have achieved the things we wanted.”

But candidates such as telecoms tycoon Benoni Urey lashed out at what he calls a “dependency” on foreign aid. A former executive vice president at Coca-Cola, Cummings cited handling a budget larger than that of Liberia’s government as evidence of his competence to lead, and he is seen as the dark horse of the campaign.

Development, Cummings said at a rally on Thursday, “is not too much to ask of ourselves after 170 years,” in reference to the nation’s founding by freed African-American slaves in 1847.

Liberia’s most famous son, footballer-turned-senator George Weah, attracted huge crowds everywhere he campaigned and had a faithful youth following in a country where a fifth of the electorate is aged 18 to 22, but was blamed for issuing vague promises and for his long absences from the country.

Liberians have praised the nation’s first presidential debates, which were held in Weah’s absence.

Some also questioned his pick for vice president – Jewel Howard-Taylor, the ex-wife of Liberian warlord and former president Charles Taylor.

Charles Taylor is currently serving time in Britain for war crimes committed in neighbouring Sierra Leone, and rumours swirl he is issuing orders by phone from his jail cell.

Weah denies contact with him.

While campaigning was “largely peaceful” according to the NEC, with just one clash between Weah and Brumskine supporters, some Liberians remained worried after sparks of violence at the last elections in 2011 that killed two people.