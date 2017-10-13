Former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, on Thursday played host to a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Raymond Dokpesi.

Dokpesi paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Minna.

The media mogul was accompanied on the visit by Senators Annette Okon, Paul Wampana, Yisa Braimoh and Auwalu Bamanga-Tukur among others.

“Democracy is about choice and only people with vision, courage and strong commitment to the unity of the country such as you can lead the PDP.

“Politicians should always have a vision for a united and strong Nigeria as a shining example of democracy in Africa,” Babangida said.

IBB described Dokpesi as a strong pillar in the country’s democracy.

“Therefore, I have blessed High Chief Dokpesi to pursue the noble objective of contesting for the post of national chairman of PDP,” he said.