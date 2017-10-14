President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma has arrived Owerri, Imo State Capital for a 2-day visit. He arrived Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport at exactly 7.10 pm on Friday and was received on arrival by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Rochas Okorocha.

The former president had arrived one hour earlier before the arrival of President Zuma.

They had gone straight to the Palace of the Chairman of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri where the august visitor was received in Igbo Traditional way of receiving such visitors to the State.

Welcoming the South African President, Eze Ohiri said Imo people would remain happy for his coming and added that the visit would bring a lot of good things to Imo state and her people.

President Zuma said he was in the State for collaboration between his Foundation and Rochas Foundation College of Africa to cater for the less priviledged children in Africa.

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Rochas Foundation College of Africa.

While in Imo, the Zuma Foundation would sign a MoU with Rochas Foundation and he would also meet with Imo Businessmen and Women. Mr. Zuma would equally visit the Rochas Foundation College of Africa and interact with the students who are from African countries.