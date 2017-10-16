Two of Davido’s boys who dropped late Tagbo at the hospital have been arrested by the police.

On the night of Tagbo’s death, we reported that two of Davido’s, friends, names unknown dropped Tagbo at the hospital where he reportedly died before the nurse got to their car, they allegedly refused to give their contacts.

The duo have been arrested by the Lagos State police command, a source close to the situation told our correspondent.

The men, who were with Tagbo the night they were all partying to celebrate Tagbo’s birthday, were arrested on Wednesday after Davido brought them himself to see the commissioner of Police in Ikeja who then ordered their arrest following preliminary investigation.

post-mortem investigations revealed that Tagbo died of suffocation and not alcohol intoxication. The boys are currently at Police Lion Building in Lagos Island.