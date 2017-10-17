The onslaught against former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar in the hands of the Buhari government continued on Monday as the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, sealed the headquarters of his company Intels, in Onne, Rivers State.

Newsday gathered that the company was sealed over unremitted taxes.

Intels operates in a Free Zone Authority located in the Niger Delta area.

FIRS is accusing the oil services company, Intels of operating illegally within the zone.

An impeccable source close to Alhaji Atiku confirmed the seal to our corespondent Monday night.

“Yes. They (FIRS) posted stickers on the company premises asking for tax to be paid. But Onne is a duty free zone. This is shocking. Nigeria is a joke”, the source fumed.

Calls to FIRS Director of Commmunication, Wahab Gbadamosi, to explain the agency’s action went unanswered.

The development occurred barely a week after the Nigerian government directed the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to terminate the boats pilotage monitoring and supervision agreement that the agency has with Intels.

Government says the contract with Intels, a leading integrated logistics and facilities services provider in the maritime and oil and gas logistics sectors of the country, was void ab initio.

Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami (SAN), in a letter dated September 27, 2017 to the Managing Director of the NPA, Ms. Hadiza Bala-Usman, said that the agreement, which has allowed Intels to receive revenue on behalf of NPA for 17 years, violates the Nigerian Constitution, especially in view of the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy of government.

Intels, also co-owned by Mr. Gabriel Volpi, an Italian national who also has Nigerian citizenship, will lose several millions of dollars in commissions for the monitoring and supervision pilotage services it handles on behalf of NPA on Nigerian coastal waters.