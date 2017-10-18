The trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), began on Tuesday October 17. He was absent in court as hearings on his trial begins.

Kanu who was expected to appear before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court is no where in sight. Raising the issue, the director of public prosecution, S. M Labaran said the state fears that the trial might not go on as planned.

The Prosecutition said said Kanu’s failure to attend proceedings in court is a violation of the orders made by the court. He urge the court to revoke the bail granted the first defendant and issue a bench warrant for the arrest of the first defendant.

The lead prosecution also prayed the court to order the sureties, namely Senator Enyinnaya Abaribeh, Immanuel Shalum Okabenmadu and Kochukwu Uchenna to show cause why the bail bond of N100 million each shall not be forfeited. He also called for the commitment of the three sureties to prison.

But in his objection, Kanu’s lawyer said he should have been called upon to explain the whereabouts of the first defendant. “I don’t know where my client is whether he is dead or alive after the raid,” Ejiofor said. However, the three other defendants – Benjamin Madubugwu, Chidiebere Onwudiwe and David Nwawuisi were brought into the court by prison officials. Also, the former ministers of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and Osita Chidoka, were present in court to support the co-defendants.

The ministers among other notable Nigerians joined the crowd who thronged the court premises for the trial.