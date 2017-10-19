For disobeying a court order, Aminu, the son of a former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was on Wednesday remanded in the transit cell of Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Aminu had disobeyed an order made by Chief Magistrate Kikelomo Ayeye on Oct. 11 over the custody of six-year-old Amir Abubakar, who he took away from the custody of his estranged wife, Fatimo Bolori.

Ayeye had earlier ordered the respondent in the suit marked FCL/29/2017, between U. F. Bolori Vs M. A. Abubakar to produce Amir Abubakar at the first hearing of the case.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that when the case came up on Wednesday for the discharge of “Emergency, Evacuation/Protection Order” made by the court, the court was informed that the parties were planning to settle out of court.

In response, Bolori’s lawyer, Mr Nwabuzor Okoh, denied receiving any notification from the respondent to settle out of court.

Consequently, Chief Magistrate Ayeye cited Atiku for contempt for disobeying the court order issued on Oct. 11.

She ordered that the respondent should be remanded in transit cell and the case stood down pending when he would produce the boy.

Fatimo and Aminu had divorced in 2011.

The children were living with their mother, Fatimo, with an arrangement that they should be allowed to spend their vacation with their father.

However, when the children were on holidays in 2013, Aminu requested that they should be released to him to travel abroad for vacation and thereafter, refused to let them return to their mother.