The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed deposit money banks and other financial institutions to monitor accounts of customers where fraudulent activities are suspected.

According to a regulatory framework for BVN operations and watch-list for the banking industry released on Thursday, banks have the right to bar a watch-listed customer from opening an account or using its electronic service.

“This framework defines the establishment and operations of a watch-list for the Nigerian banking industry, to address the increasing incidences of frauds, with a view to engendering public confidence in the banking industry,” the circular signed by Dipo Fatokun, CBN’s director, banking and payments system department, read. “The framework, without prejudice to existing laws, is a guide for the operations of the watch-list in the financial system. It provides standards for the BVN operations and watch-list for the Nigerian banking industry.

The watch-list will be a database of bank customers’ identified by their BVNs, who have been involved in confirmed fraudulent activities in the Nigerian banking industry.

According to the circular, five stakeholders will be part of the process, namely the CBN, Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), deposit money banks, other financial institutions and bank customers.