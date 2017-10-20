The federal high court, Abuja has approved the application of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for interim forfeiture of 14 properties linked to Bala Mohammed, a former minister of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In September, the EFCC seized the said properties.

The former minister is standing trial bordering on abuse of office, false declaration of assets and a N864million fraud before an FCT high court.

The anti-graft agency secured the forfeiture after filing an ex parte application on Wednesday.

Nnamdi Dimgba, the judge handling the case, ordered that the properties be forfeited to the federal government within 21 days.

Earlier, Ben Ikani, counsel to EFCC, had informed the court the court that some of the properties were suspected to have been acquired from proceeds of unlawful activity.

Ikani said any interested party who had a reason why the properties should not be forfeited to the government should state so.

“Some properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities and crimes kept and concealed in names of proxies and nominees have been recovered and seized,” affidavit deposed by the EFCC, read.

Some of the properties seized are; an undeveloped plot measuring 1.26 hectares at 1261 Cadastral Zone C16, Industrial Area 1 Extension, Abuja under Diakin Telecommunications Ltd; an undeveloped plot measuring 8, 657.30 square meter at 13 Cadastral Zone D06, Karasana West, Abuja under Bal Vac Mining Ltd; an undeveloped plot measuring 1.45 hectares at 1248 Cadastral Zone C16, Industrial Area 1 Extension, Abuja; an undeveloped plot measuring 2.7 hectares at 4525 Cadastral Zone A09, Guzape, Abuja under Bal VAc Mining Ltd;

Others are; an undeveloped plot measuring 64507.03 square meter at 32 Cadastral Zone D06, Carasana Wests, Abuja under Diakin Telecommunications Ltd and an undeveloped plot measuring 1251.15 square meter at 1420 Cadastral Zone B10, Dakibiyu, Abuja under Diakin Telecommunication Limited amongst others.