The Court of Appeal Kebbi Division has upturned the judgment of a Kebbi State High Court which discharged and acquitted Mohammed Arzika Dakingari, Accountant General of Kebbi State on charges of conspiracy and obtaining by false pretense preferred against him and one other by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

He, among other things, allegedly used his office as the Accountant-General of Kebbi State for personal enrichment to the tune of N1.6 billion.

Dakingari was charged alongside Musa Yusuf, Managing Director, Beal Construction Nigeria Limited; a company owned by Dakingari and used in awarding various contracts to himself. He is to spend 70 years in prison.