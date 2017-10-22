According to multiple Reports from the South East, a private motorist was killed yesterday during the launch of the campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Tony Nwoye.

The Facebook user, Okutalukwe Chioma Jennifer who shared the news disclosed that the victim was shot dead by policemen in the security detail of Nwoye after he blocked the road of the convoy heading to the rally.

According to an eye witness Mrs Onuorabuchi Okafor said the reason the young man was killed was because he mistakenly blocked Tony Wonye’s convoy in the traffic jam. He was shot in his Toyota Camry, a saddened Jennifer wrote.

An eyewitness claimed he appeared to have been struggling for right of way with the convoy before he was shot. The occurrence caused an uproar on social media with many arguing against and some for the actions of the security officials.