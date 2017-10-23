President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday directed the immediate dismissal of Abdulrasheed Maina, the former Pensions boss, who went missing for years after being declared wanted for corruption, but was recently reinstated to a higher post.

The president said the circumstances of Mr. Maina’s return to the civil service must be investigated.

A statement by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said Mr. Buhari had ordered “immediate disengagement of Mr Abdulrasheed Maina from service.”

The president directed the Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, to submit to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, before the end of work today, Monday, a report on the circumstances leading to Mr. Maina’s recall.

Mr. Maina, who was in 2013 dismissed by the Federal Civil Service Commission following a recommendation by the Office of the Head of Service, was reinstated as director in charge of human resources in the Ministry of Interior.

Minister, Abdulrahman Dambazau, in a statement by his press secretary, Ehisienmen Osaigbovo, confirmed the recall on Sunday.

The minister however blamed Mr. Maina’s recall on the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation and the Federal Civil Service Commission. The two government agencies are yet to comment on the allegation.

Offering an explanation into how the wanted former director was re-instated, Abdulrahman Dambazau, the Minister of Interior on Sunday said:

“The ex-Chairman of the Presidential Task Force Team on Pension Reforms Abdulrasheed Maina was posted few days ago to the Ministry of Interior by the Office of the Head of Service in an Acting capacity to fill a vacancy created following the retirement of the Director heading the Human Resources Department in the Ministry. “For the avoidance of doubt, issues relating to discipline, employment, re-engagement, posting, promotion and retirements of Federal Civil Servants are the responsibility of the Federal Civil Service Commission and Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, of which no Minister exercises such powers as erroneously expressed in this publication. It is understood that Maina’s last posting was with the Ministry of Interior, and that is probably why he was re-posted back to the Ministry. “It is, therefore, improper for anybody to think that a Minister could exercise such powers or influence the process of Discipline, Re-engagement, and Deployment of any civil servant to his Ministry or any other Ministry for that matter. Again such responsibility is that of the Federal Civil Service Commission and/or the Head of Civil Service,” Dambazau said.

Maina was declared wanted after he fled the country based on the accusation that he mismanaged N2 billion pension fund. His declaration as a wanted person by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is still on the anti-graft agency’s website as reported by The Eagle Online on Sunday.