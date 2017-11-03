The first son of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Jide is dead. His death on Wednesday was confirmed by the Lagos State Chairman of the APC, Chief Henry Ajomale.

The APC described the deceased as a cerebral and industrious young man who was full of life, saying it received the news of his death with great shock and grief.

According to information available to Newsday, Jide was said to have died of a heart attack.

Newsday learnt that Tinubu, who was in Abuja as at the time the news of Jide’s death broke, was told that his first son was hale and hearty as at Wednesday morning.

Tinubu was in Abuja for a series of meetings since Monday.

He first met with President Muhammadu Buhari, attended the APC Caucus meeting at the Presidential Villa and then the National Executive Council meeting of the party.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said it is always never easy to lose a child or loved one, especially when they are taken rather too soon.

The statement reads: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) has received the sad news of the death of Jide Tinubu, the son of the former governor of Lagos State and the Party’s National Leader, H.E. Sen.. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with great shock and grief.

“It is never easy losing a child or any loved one. Indeed, it is hardest when they are taken from us too soon. Many who met the late Jide Tinubu, who was a lawyer, fondly described him as cerebral, industrious and full of life.

“In this moment of grief, the Party offers its sincere condolence and deepest sympathy to His Excellency and other immediate family members over the painful loss. May the outpouring of sympathy and the comfort in knowing that the late Jide’s death is felt by many, help the family through this difficult time.

“We pray Almighty Allah (SWT) grant the late Jide eternal rest.”

Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has also commiserated with Tinubu, over the death of his son.

The governor described Babajide’s death as painful and unexpected, and a huge loss to the Tinubu family and the larger family of progressives in the country.

Akeredolu, who described the death of any young and promising son as an irreparable loss to the father, wishes that the good Lord will grant Asiwaju Tinubu and his family the strength to bear the loss.

He said Babajide, a promising young Nigerian, departs this sinful world when he is expected to join other people of like minds to serve their father’s land.