Oil magnate and Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Dr. Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah has formally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

Ubah also declared his support for Governor of Anambra state and candidate of APGA in the November 18 governorship election, Willie Obiano.

Recall that the National Working committee of the PDP had in September suspended Ubah for anti-party activities.

Ubah, in a statement issued on Saturday, explained that his decision to join APGA was due to the “unfair and callous treatment meted out on me.”