Following recent cases of abduction, theft, and molestation in the University of Abuja, some students on Friday attacked men suspected of entering the school premises to kidnap girls and set their car ablaze.

The incident was confirmed by the student union president, Abeeb Obasanjo. Mr. Obasanjo, however, said the situation was under control.

“We have security issues right here and we are doing our best with the school security to curtail it,” he said.

A student, Damilola, explained to our correspondent Friday night that the alleged kidnappers came to the school on Tuesday to pick some ladies adding “that the ladies never came back.”

“There is tension in our school right now, nobody can enter and nobody can go out, the kidnappers were three. They tried to pick another student but the students were able to recognize them and burned their car,” another student, Mercy, explained. “Two girls got an invitation to go with from a hostel member, who is not a student but was impersonating just to get girls kidnapped from the school.”

When contacted, the Chief Security Officer of the school, Solomon Ngbede, said the alleged kidnappers were under the custody of the school security team, “so that they won’t be lynched by the students.”

Mr. Ngbede said the students that were kidnapped have been rescued by security officers of the University.